A MAN has been cleared of the murder of a mother-of-three who was found at his flat.

Andrew Jenkins, 48, had been accused of killing Susan Moore at Redbrook Way, Cwmbran, between August 24 and August 28.

After the defendant entered a not guilty plea to the allegation at Cardiff Crown Court this morning, the prosecution told the judge they were offering no further evidence.

They revealed that the decision was taken after further medical enquiries were made into Miss Moore's death.

Mr Jenkins was found not guilty of murder and discharged.

Mark Wyeth KC, prosecuting, said: “We are not in a position to prove this case to the usual prosecutorial test.

“Therefore it is my duty to inform the court we intend to offer no further evidence in relation to this allegation or any other allegation arising from the sad demise of Miss Moore and we formally offer no evidence.”

Mr Wyeth said the decision was taken after futher medical enquiries were undertaken and expert opinion sought which had been “considered at very great length and very carefully by the whole prosecution team”.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd Clarke told Mr Jenkins: “The prosecution having offered no evidence a not guilty verdict will be entered to this charge.

“That concludes the proceedings, you are discharged.”

Police found 53-year-old Miss Moore unresponsive in Mr Jenkins’ flat on Saturday, August 27.

She was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff but later died.

Mr Jenkins, of Redbrook Way, Cwmbran, was arrested and charged with her murder.

In a statement released at the time, Miss Moore’s family told of how they had been left “deeply saddened and shocked” by her death.

“Susan lived her life to the full and there was certainly never a dull moment,” they said.

“She was a proud daughter and mother-of-three who will be sorely missed.

“We as a family are continuing to process the events at this time and request our privacy is respected.

“We thank those assisting with inquiries and the ongoing messages providing us with support.”