A MOTHER of two children who died when a drink and drug driver's van ploughed into her car on the M4 has announced she is having a baby girl.

Rhiannon Lucas and her partner Adam Saunders, from Tredegar, told the Argus she is expecting a girl in spring next year.

The couple also announced their baby is due on her late daughter Gracie-Ann’s sixth birthday on April 10, 2023.

Ms Lucas planned to reveal the gender of the baby at her children’s grave so they could be part of the family's special event.

But due to bad weather, the gender reveal was instead held in the family's front garden. In a touching tribute to her big sister, the new baby's name will be Summer-Gracie.

She said: “We didn’t do the reveal around the children’s grave due to the bad weather, so we held it in my front garden.

“My nan passed away last week, but before she passed she was excited with the news. The baby will never replace my beautiful brown-eyed angels who would be excited to have a baby sister.

“I was crying and felt really bad when I found out about the pregnancy and what would my kids think of me having another one but deep down, I know it was a gift from them.”

Four-year-old Gracie-Ann Lucas and her three-year-old brother Jayden-Lee were killed by a van driver who had been taking drugs while travelling home from a party.

The children were in the car with their mother and her partner when their car was hit on the M4. The children later died within days of each other.

The driver Martin Newman was sentence to nine years and four months in prison –meaning he will be free in four years.

It was found in court that he had been twice over the driving-drinking limit after drinking 10 cans of Strongbow and taking cocaine before getting behind the wheel.

Since the incident ten months ago, Ms Lucas is still battling with her mental health and faces her first Christmas without the children.

She added: “I’m still like a nervous wreck to be honest, when I get in a car, I always make sure I wear my seat belt.

“We are not celebrating Christmas this year, as its not the same without my two brown eyed angels.”