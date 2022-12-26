BOXING Day is a day we like to get out of the house after all of the excesses of Christmas Day.

Families across Gwent will be planning to go for a walk to work off the turkey, Christmas pudding and chocolates.

But where to go?

Here in Gwent, we are blessed with beautiful surroundings and a wide-range of walking paths.

We've picked 10 places in Gwent where you could go and enjoy a walk on Boxing Day. Of course, there are hundreds of walks to enjoy in our region - sadly, we're not able to mention them all.

Wye Valley walk - Chepstow to Monmouth section

This is a beautiful part of the country and although the full route is 17 miles long, you can do any part of it you want - just decide how long you want to be walking for and go for it!

In its entirety, the Wye Valley Walk is 136 miles long starting opposite Chepstow Castle and following the river valley all the way to Rhayader in Powys, criss-crossing the border between England and Wales. Maybe you could plan to do the whole walk in various sections in the future.

Machen Forge Trail

A three-mile circular walk around the quiet village and countryside of Machen appeals to walkers of wide-ranging abilities.

Follow the Machen Forge Trail around the villages of Machen and Waterloo and the peaceful countryside of the Rhymney Valley.

You can also step into the past and discover the people who made Machen with the local council’s map and route directions which will allow you to follow the Machen Forge Trail without getting lost. For more information go to caerphilly.gov.uk.

Blaenavon industrial landscape walks

Who said walks can’t be fun and educational? A number of walks have been created by visitblaenavon.co.uk to help walkers discover the hidden corners of the Blaenavon Industrial Landscape World Heritage Site as well as taking in the beautiful surroundings.

The walks range from easy strolls to energetic hikes with distances of just under 2.5 miles to more than 12 miles. Each walk starts and finishes at a convenient car park, village centre, pub, picnic site or heritage attraction meaning that you can leave your car safely if needs be.

Many of the routes cross open mountains and rocky or muddy areas so sensible clothing and footwear are essential for this one. The Blaenavon World Heritage Centre has a full range of walks leaflets for the World Heritage Site and for the rest of Torfaen.

Twmbarlwm mountain

Twmbarlwm. Picture: Johanna Fallon, South Wales Argus Camera Club

This beautiful mountain, located in Caerphilly county borough and at 414 metres above sea level, offers panoramic views over the Bristol Channel and the Severn Estuary. This circular trek takes in the contrasts of forest tracks and open common land, leading up to the highest point in the county – Twmbarlwm Iron Age Hill Fort.

The 6.5 mile walk includes some steep ascents and descents and takes on average around four-and-a-half hours to complete.

To begin the walk, go to the entrance of Cwmcarn Visitor Centre. For details and directions of various walks around the mountain, type ‘Escape to Twmbarlwm’ into your internet search engine.

Blorenge Mountain, Abergavenny

Path to the top of the Blorenge. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain, South Wales Argus Camera Club

This easy-to-access walk only takes around two hours but it is worth it for the scenic views alone.

The path should be fairly obvious from the Foxhunter car park and it is worth looking out for the Foxhunter memorial as you leave it to get some of its history. Follow the path heading away from the radio masts until you get to the front of the Blorenge to begin on your journey.

The whole of Abergavenny can be seen from the top, with the Sugarloaf and Skirrid mountains providing a beautiful backdrop.

Newport City to Sea Walk

The Newport City to Sea Walk opened in May 2012 as part of the Wales Coast Path initiative. The five-mile walk includes slopes, stiles, steps and uneven ground, but access is quite easy. Parking is available along Stephenson Street or at the Newport Wetlands car park.

The Wales Coast Path is 870 miles long and begins at Chepstow on the banks of the Wye and finishes beside the River Dee a few miles from Cheshire.

The Newport section of the path crosses the Caldicot and Wentloog Levels to meet the city of Newport in a distance of 23 miles. Along the path and in the surrounding area there are landmarks and remains of medieval settlements, the Roman occupation, the Norman Conquest and industrial development and expansion.

There are plenty of walks you can enjoy along the Gwent section of the Wales Coast Path.

Chepstow Park Woods

Memorial benches at Chepstow Park Wood. Picture: David Barnes

Up near Devauden in Monmouthshire, these woods are criss-crossed with paths and are a great place to go exploring in. If you follow the walk from the Lower Wye Valley Ramblers, you get to take in some spectacular views of both bridges over the Severn and the countryside beyond.

Tredegar House

The lake at Tredegar House. Picture: Irene Haines, South Wales Argus Camera Club

It might be an obvious choice for those living in and around the Newport area but one of the city’s main tourist attractions is just that for a reason. The outdoor surrounding Tredegar House can be of interest to even the most ardent walkers. As the seasons start to change the gardens and its park has a brilliant display of leaves turning from green to gold.

Parc Cwm Darran

A tranquil country park tucked away in the Darran Valley, two miles north of Bargoed, is finding plenty of ways to interact with hikers from all walks of life. Take an easy stroll along lakeside paths or wander through shady woodlands. Trails can lead to Cwmllwydrew Meadows Local Nature Reserve.

The Severn Bridge

The M48 Severn Bridge. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Martin Brain

The popular walk over the bridge from Chepstow and back can be quite bracing but it gives you some great views of the river and surrounding countryside. Make your way to the viewing area at Aust Services to look back over where you have just walked before heading back to Wales on the opposite side to the one you first walked over.