IT'S that time of year when little ones take to the stage to perform the annual nativity.
All dressed as angels, shepherds, little stars, Mary and Joseph, primary school pupils delight their parents with the traditional Christmas story.
Featured today are St Mary's RC Primary School, Chepstow, Langstone Primary School and St Andrew's Primary, Newport.
An adorable line up of stars from St Mary's
Mary and Joseph at St Mary's
Reception pupils at Langstone Primary School proudly performing 'Baarmy Bethlehem'
Miss Desmond and Mrs Goodridge's Reception class from St. Andrew's Primary
Miss Jones' Reception class from St. Andrew's Primary
See more pictures in the gallery above.
