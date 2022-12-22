A MAN is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to sexual touching, assault by beating and criminal damage accusations against a woman.
Marcus Hadley, 33, of The Uplands, Rogerstone, Newport, denied the charges, allegedly committed in June, following a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant is due to go on trial on August 14, 2023.
Hadley was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article