Aneurin Bevan Health board is urging people in Gwent to only call if absolutely necessary after ambulance services across the county went on strike today.

A trade union representing hundreds of staff in the Welsh Ambulance service have taken industrial action in a dispute over pay.

The strike action will have a significant impact on the ambulance serve's ability to respond the calls, and may also cause delays to some urgent care services.

The Gwent health board is urging patients to call 999 if seriously ill or injured and there is a risk to life.

Ambulances can still respond to patients in these situations, but this may only be where there is an immediate risk to life.

From right: cerys Bennett, Daniel nitschmann-roberts, Lauren Loder, Jo rees-griffiths, Mel Murphy, Charlotte Hardy all on strike

Patients may be advised to make alternative travel arrangements to make their own way to hospital or use another service.

A spokesperson for the Aneurin Bevan Health Board said: “If you have a very serious injury or illness, such as suspected stroke, cardiac arrent or severe bleeding, you should go straight to the emergency department at The Grange University Hospital.

“We want you and your loved ones to stay as well as possible this winter.”

If people find themselves in need of urgent care, there are many different options such as: NHS 111 Wales, a local pharmacy, GP practice and the minor injury units.

Minor injury units only treat mild injuries such as sprains, minor burns, dislocated fingers/toes, and foreign bodies in the eyes and ears.

The Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport and Nevill Hall in Abergavenny are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan in Ebbw Vale is open Monday to Friday, 9am until 5pm.

Full details of the GMB strike are available on the Welsh Ambulance Service website.