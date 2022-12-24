ONE of the highlights of the Christmas season for many youngsters is getting to take to the stage in the annual nativity.
We asked you to send in pictures of your little ones taking part in their productions, and you wowed us with your response.
We've already published one set of photos - click here for those - and here's the rest.
Little superstars from Bryn Bach Nursery, Langstone Primary School, Newport. Picture: Lousie Suller
Rocking around the Christmas tree with Bryn Bach Nursery, Langstone Primary School, Newport. Picture: Lousie Suller
Bright, twinkling stars at Malpas Church Primary, Newport. Picture: Danni Sidnell
Animals in the stable at Malpas Church Primary, Newport. Picture: Danni Sidnell
We're going on a Baby Hunt - Malpas Church Primary, Newport. Picture: Danni Sidnell
Glorious, radiant angels at Malpas Church Primary, Newport. Picture: Danni Sidnell
Langstone Primary School Year 1 and 2 - Lights, Camel, Action 2! Picture: Kirsty Finn
KS2 Christmas concert, ‘Bells Ring Out’ at Our Lady of the Angels RC Primary, Cwmbran
KS2 Christmas concert, ‘Bells Ring Out’ at Our Lady of the Angels RC Primary, Cwmbran
KS2 Christmas concert, ‘Bells Ring Out’ at Our Lady of the Angels RC Primary, Cwmbran
