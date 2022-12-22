THE NHS in Wales is facing its toughest winter ever with patients urged to be kind to staff amid pressures.

Emergency Departments are already under extreme pressure due to high numbers of winter viruses spreading throughout Gwent.

Covid, Strep A and the winter flu - which is describe as being like Covid - are doing the rounds with public health experts forecasting a resurgence of the flu virus.

In a joint statement from the Gwent Regional Partnership Board, which includes the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, as well as Newport, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen, Monmouthshire councils and the Welsh Ambulance Service, the NHS Trust is urging people to help them by checking in on the elderly and vulnerable people this winter.

They said: “We know that people in Gwent are rightly concerned about the availability of, and delays to, health and social care services in the region and it's important that we recognise that the coming months are going to be significantly more challenging.

“To further explain why the situation is so difficult at the moment, across the health and social care system we are facing multiple challenges.

“Covid is still present and public health experts are forecasting a resurgence of the flu virus. There is a significant increase in the number of people in Gwent requiring services and we have unprecedented staffing challenges in respect of a depleted workforce to provide these services. These challenges are not unique to Gwent as well publicised in the UK media.

“You can help us in the first instance. We would ask people to look out for, and check in on, family members and neighbours – particularly those who are frail, vulnerable, or living on their own.

“If you can support your family members, we would ask that you do this as the limited social care resources need to be targeted at those in greatest need.”

The health boards are also urging people to stay home where possible to prevent family members from getting to a stage where they need hospital care.

If you are ill or injured and unsure of what to do, or where to go, then the NHS Wales 111 online symptom checker is a great place to start for help and advice.

The NHS also strongly encourage those who are eligible to take up the flu and covid booster vaccines.

They added: “At this time it is more important than ever that we come together as a community to make sure people are kept safe, warm, and nourished.

“This is a very difficult winter for everyone – not least our much-valued health and social care staff, who are working so hard to provide the best care possible to people.

“We have seen examples in recent weeks of people taking out their frustrations by being aggressive or rude to members of staff, but this is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated – we would appeal to people to be kind to these people whose lives are centred around caring for others. Thank you for your understanding help, and support.”