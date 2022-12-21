POLICE have issued a public appeal to track down a wanted Caerphilly Woman.

Stephanie Jones has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

Stephanie Jones (Image: Gwent Police)

The 43-year-old, from Rhymney received a 36-month sentence for robbery, at Cardiff Crown Court in June last year, and was released this month.

If you have any information which could help track him down, contact Gwent Police by calling 101 quoting 2200411317.

You can also send the force a direct message with information on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.