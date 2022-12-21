POLICE have issued a public appeal to track down a wanted Caerphilly Woman.
Stephanie Jones has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
Stephanie Jones. Picture: Gwent Police
The 43-year-old, from Rhymney received a 36-month sentence for robbery, at Cardiff Crown Court in June last year, and was released this month.
If you have any information which could help track him down, contact Gwent Police by calling 101 quoting 2200411317.
You can also send the force a direct message with information on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here