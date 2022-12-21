Wednesday, December 21 marked the shortest day of the year – and it gladdens my heart to think that, from this point on, every day will get a little lighter, as we begin our gradual climb back towards light and warmth.

Looking for glimmers of light and hope in this dark season is always worthwhile.

It’s why so many of our world’s religions have festivals of light around this time of year – as a way of banishing the drudge and dreariness that so often abound in the month of December, of giving us a chance to get together with loved ones and eat good food and celebrate all of the things we’re grateful for in our lives.

The twinkling fairy lights that bedeck so many windows and front porches in December always make me feel joyful: the reds and golds that bathe our pavements in warmth, and the frosted blue and white hues that shimmer and sparkle in the night.

I’m sure that your streets, too, will be looking festive by now, and that many of you will also smile when you see the glittering displays (well done to those of you who’ve managed to get lights up on the roof of your houses too – nobody in my family is quite confident enough with a ladder to manage it).

This has been a difficult year, with many challenges for nearly everyone living in our towns and villages.

So, at this close of the year, I’m sure that I’m not alone in searching for things that make me feel hopeful – maybe even more so this year than normal.

Aside from the fairy lights, I’m looking forward to spending time with my family over the next few weeks, singing carols (I love them), eating too much bread sauce (yum), and watching the Alastair Sim Scrooge and It’s a Wonderful Life.

Each of us will have our own family traditions at this time of year, and however you’ll be celebrating the next few weeks, I hope that you’ll have a wonderful time.

I know, of course, that Christmas isn’t joyful for everyone, and for those who have lost loved ones, that loss will be felt yet more keenly at this time.

Likewise, those who don’t live near family or friends will find the next few weeks more lonely.

I hope that this time doesn’t drag, that you’re able to do things that you enjoy, and that you’ll be able to spend as much time as possible with people you love.

However you will be spending the next fortnight, I hope that this season of Christmas brings you peace and joy, and that the new year which will shortly dawn will bring a happier time for everyone reading this column.

And please remember: we are on our way towards lighter days already.