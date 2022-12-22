A Newport hotel offering free lunches to cash-strapped pensioners to help them through this winter’s cost of living crisis has served up more than 2,000 meals to OAPs in just one month.

The Queen’s Hotel is now looking for help to extend the initiative beyond the winter.

Since launching the offer at the beginning of November, the Bridge Street hotel has served 2,237 free lunches to pensioners.

The initiative has so far cost the hotel more than £7,500 in produce and staff costs.

But venue owners Dan O’Connell and Jennifer Drury said: “Seeing the gratitude, happiness and community spirit of the pensioners who come in and eat with us has been priceless.

“Currently we pay every penny of the costs but it is clear from the first month of the initiative that this scheme needs to run for longer than we had planned. We need to keep supporting our pensioners who have been forced into choosing between eating or heating – but we can’t do this on our own.

“People in Newport have always had an inherent instinct to look after their own, none more so than the vulnerable and the elderly.

“So we’re keen to hear from individuals and businesses who can help us continue this initiative beyond January.”

In particular, they would like to hear from supermarkets or other outlets which could donate surplus food that the hotel could cook for the lunches.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the Queen’s Hotel via email at hello@qnewport.com.