A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after laptops were stolen at Duffryn Business Park.

Gwent Police said the culprits forced entry to a commercial premises in Ystrad Mynach and took around 22 MSI gaming laptops, valued at more than £37,000, during the break-in.

This morning officers investigating the burglary carried out a warrant at a property in Leyton, London and a man was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The 52-year-old man from London is currently in police custody as enquiries continue.

The commercial burglary took place between 3am and 3.30am on Thursday 24 November.

At the time of the incident Gwent Police said: “Three people, some reportedly wearing balaclavas and grey tracksuits, gained entry to the building before removing 'high-end' gaming laptops."