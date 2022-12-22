A GWENT drug dealer was jailed after he refused to convince a judge he had been intimidated into organised crime by a “mysterious” gangster from Liverpool.

Liam Ford, 21, claimed a villain threatened to kidnap and shoot him if he didn’t clear a £10,000 debt built up from his own cannabis use.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a number of drug trafficking offences but on the basis that he’d been coerced by a “hardman” dealer from Liverpool.

Cat Jones, prosecuting, said the Border Force intercepted a package containing nearly 1kg of cannabis that had been sent from America to Ford’s address in Tredegar.

A National Crime Agency team raided the defendant’s home where they found 14kg of cannabis in a spare bedroom.

Also recovered were a number of crack cocaine wraps.

The combined value of the drugs was more than £75,000, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Ford said he had been forced to work in the drug trade by a man in his 40s from Liverpool.

The defendant’s barrister Eugene Egan asked his client why he hadn’t identified this criminal to the police.

Ford replied: “It wouldn’t be worth living.

“He’s threatened me and my family.

“He always knew where I lived.

“They would kidnap me.

“If the debt wasn’t paid he’d shoot me.

“He was hard, taller and twice the size of me.”

Mr Egan asked Ford: “How seriously did you take these threats?”

He replied: “Very seriously.”

The defendant said he had been ordered to “mind” the 14kg of cannabis found in his home for just a day.

In return his drug debt would be wiped, Ford told the court.

He also said he knew nothing about the drugs which were imported into the UK from the US.

Former factory worker Ford has learning difficulties which were only identified during his recent time in custody at Cardiff Prison.

He has problems with reading and writing, the court was also told.

The defendant, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, pleaded guilty to being concerned in making an offer to supply crack cocaine and being concerned in supplying cannabis.

He also admitted possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and dealing with goods with fraudulent intent.

The defendant had no previous convictions.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull KC, told Ford he rejected his claim he had been coerced but believed someone above him was “orchestrating” him.

He said: “I do not accept there was this mysterious man in Liverpool nor do I accept that you had run up a drugs debt of £10,000.

“I am satisfied there was someone behind you pulling the strings and organising what happened.

“I’m equally satisfied that person must have had great trust in you over the large quantity of drugs you were entrusted with.”

Ford was jailed for 46 months.