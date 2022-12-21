A WOMAN who was seriously hurt in a crash earlier this month has died of her injuries, police said.

Sandra Chamberlain, 67, was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, following the crash in Pant y Cefn Road, Markham, in Caerphilly county borough.

The incident happened at around 11.20am on Friday, December 9.

Police and paramedics, together with a Wales Air Ambulance helicopter crew, rushed to the scene of the crash, which involved pedestrian Ms Chamberlain and the driver of a silver Nissan Navara.

That driver, a 39-year-old woman from the Markham area, was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She has since been released under investigation.

Police continue to probe the incident and have asked anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage from the Markham area between 10.45am and 11.30am on December 9, to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200413373.

You can also report information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.