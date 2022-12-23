A COUNCIL in Gwent has handed out more than £700 in fines to residents who failed to comply with household waste collection requirements.

Two more people from Blaenau Gwent have appeared in court to face the allegations, weeks after the council prosecuted nine others for waste offences.

In both cases, their council had already issued the defendants with fixed penalty notices before the matters ended up before magistrates, but these fines had been unpaid, court records show.

The two defendants appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court on December 13 for failure to comply with regulations under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Richard Newth, of Glyndwr Road, Rassau, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £154 in costs after council officers said "there was food waste and hygiene waste found in the residual waste" at his premises between June 1 and July 13.

Court records show Newth was fined on July 13 but "the fixed penalty notice remains unpaid".

Jack Pritchard, of Club Row, Blaina, was in court after council officers said "there was recycling found in the residual waste" at his premises between May 18 and June 29.

A fine was issued on July 1 but "remains unpaid".

Pritchard was fined £220 and ordered to pay court costs of £154.

The prosecution of Newth and Pritchard comes a month after nine more Blaenau Gwent residents were also hit with heavy fines for waste offences.