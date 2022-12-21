A Newport man has been arrested and charged following a report of a robbery.

The reported robbery took place in Newport on Monday, December 19.

The 39-year-old was arrested and charged on the same day.

He is due in Newport Magistrates' Court today.

Gwent Police said: “In the lead up to Christmas our neighbourhood policing teams will be carrying out increased visibility patrols.

“If you have any concerns or information please come and talk to us.

“Alternatively, ring 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter.”