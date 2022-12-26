Brought to you by
HABERDASHERS' MONMOUTH SCHOOLS
We are warmly inviting all prospective parents and families to see our schools at first-hand at our Open Morning on Saturday, January 14.
The core values of community, integrity and opportunity are at the very heart of all we do. Our values are timeless. We believe in the power of opportunity and inspire our pupils to participate in a wide range of academic subjects, interests and activities.
Our dedicated teaching staff aim to inspire every pupil to have a love of learning and parents can feel confident that their children will reach their full academic potential, whilst developing self-confidence and social awareness.
Girls and boys join a legacy of excellence in education that is renowned both nationally and internationally.
An Open Morning at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools provides families with the opportunity to book a bespoke tour, meet the Heads, see the outstanding facilities, and get a glimpse of our wonderful community.
We develop young men and women who are rounded, grounded and unbounded with the self-belief to feel that they can fulfil their dreams.
Our pupils leave our schools with a zest for life and a drive to make their mark in the world. They are encouraged to be adventurous with their co-curricular activities, be passionate about their hobbies and interests, and be kind, respectful and ambitious now and throughout their lives.
Our admissions staff will be on hand to answer any questions and support prospective families through the entrance process.
To book your place, please contact admissions@habsmonmouth.org
Tel: 01600 710433, or visit www.habsmonmouth.org/visit-us
