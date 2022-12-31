NEWPORT City Centre has changed a great deal over the past 15 years and, thanks to Google Maps, we're taking readers on a trip down memory lane.

The Maps app in Google allows you to look at the changing landscape by looking at older pictures, and features images of Newport from 2008 until the present day.

Here are 10 before and after pictures of familiar Newport locations.

The first picture is Upper Dock Street. Can you remember when cars used be able to drive halfway up the road?

The Potters pub has also changed, from an old look to the more modern establishment it is today.

Upper Dock Street before and after. Image: Google

The second picture is our old South Wales Argus headquarters on Cardiff Road, which has now been replaced with a Lidi.

Old Argus office before and after which is now a Lidi. Picture: Google

Back in 2008, the University of South Wales campus wasn't built yet, but the site was surrounded by hoardings advertising its future arrivial. Today the vision for the new campus has been realised and it sits proudly in place.

University of South Wales site, before and after. Picture: Google

Some changes are more cosmetic. What was a big Halfords store at Mendalgief Retail Park is now Smyths toy superstore.

Mendalgief Retail Park, before and after. Picture: Google

How about this for a blast from the past? Who can remember queing to get inside Clubnite? And now in the present day, it is boarded up with graffiti and stands empty.

Clubnite, before and after. Picture: Google

The new HM Newport Passport office was still being constructed in Lower Dock Street in the first picture below, while the second shows what it looks like now. On this particular day, there weren't dozens of people queuing outside so it can't have been taken this summer.

The new Newport Passport office being constructed, and finished. Picture: Google

Perhaps the biggest change in the city centre has been the creation of Friars Walk shopping centre. Here you can see the site as it was, and below, as it is now, with plenty of restaurants and shops.

Friars Walk before it was built and after. Picture: Google

Before its development, the entrance to the Mon Bank housing estate doesn't give away much, with just a wall and trees being all that could be seen. The 52-acre site was once railway sidings serving the town's busy docks.

Now it is a major - and still growing - housing development providing homes for hundreds of families in the city.

Monbank estate before and after. Picture: Google

Who remembers the small newsagents stall in the high street and the old telephone booths, which no doubt sold many thousands of copies of the Argus in its day?

High Street before and now. Picture: Google.

How to find old pictures on Google Maps

If you feel nostalgia and want to take a look at how Newport has changed over the years then here is how you do it.

1. Go on Google Maps

2. Type in the area you want to check out

3. All you have to do to get the contrast, is click where it says street view and then move the cursor back to how ever far back you would like to go.