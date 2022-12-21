NEWPORT politicians are calling for more to be done to tackle the antisocial use of e-scooters.

Independent councillor Allan Morris said he receives “an awful amount” of complaints about the use of e-scooters from residents.

Currently it is illegal to ride e-scooters on public land – including on roads, pavements, parks or cycle lanes. Gwent Police has confirmed that e-scooters can reach up to 30mph, making them “dangerous” to ride in public spaces.

Cllr Morris, who represents Lliswerry, said: “Users seem to be totally unaware of the rules of the highway code. Most of them are a danger to themselves and to other people – there have been many, many near misses.”

He added: “The concept of a cheap form of electric transport is a good idea. But if they are to be made legal there needs to be more regulation to make sure the driver is safe and for the protection of other road users.”

Cllr Morris said he is working closely on the issue with Jessica Morden, the MP for Newport East, who raised the issue in Parliament on December 8.

Ms Morden said: “Local residents feel intimidated and annoyed – not least because the use of e-scooters on roads, pavements and cycle lanes is illegal everywhere in Wales.”

The MP said that one constituent with mobility issues told her that they were worried about being knocked down by the “dangerous” e-scooters.

Ms Morden added: “The lack of regulation and control over the sales of untested and potentially unsafe privately-owned e-scooters is a real problem.

“The UK is falling years behind other countries in terms of its lack of regulation on e-scooters, as well as on issues like pavement parking.”

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Whilst on patrol, officers speak to members of the community about being aware of anti-social behaviour, including the use of motorised scooters and we would encourage any members of public who see a scooter being illegally ridden to report it by calling 101.

“We’re also keen to identify those riding these vehicles and the locations of where they are stored.”

You can also contact Gwent Police by sending a direct message to its Facebook and Twitter social media pages.