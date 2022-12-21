The consumer group Which? has estimated that 1.9 million households have missed payments in the run-up to Christmas.

Which? combined the findings from a survey of 2,000 people with population figures to make the calculations.

The survey found that around 6.7% of households had missed or defaulted on at least one mortgage, rent, bill or credit payment in the past month in December – which could equate to 1.9 million households if the findings were projected across the UK.

Which? said similar research this time last year indicated an estimated 1.7 million households missing at least one payment – a figure that increased to 2.5 million in January 2022.

Some 6.7 per cent of households surveyed by Which? had missed or defaulted on payments

The consumer group is concerned that another jump could be seen in the coming weeks as households deal with the cost of Christmas on top of the rising cost of living.

It said its latest findings indicate that renters are more likely to have missed a housing payment than mortgage holders.

Other payments that Which? reported had been missed included energy bills, council tax, and phone and broadband bills.

READ MORE: Which? warns people to watch out for these 12 ’emerging fraud threats’

Amongst all of this Which? has also launched a campaign calling for some businesses to do more to help consumers struggling to make ends meet, including making sure their customer service departments are sufficiently equipped to deal with high levels of queries.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy said: “With 1.9 million households missing important payments in the run-up to Christmas, we’re worried that many more people could be facing financial crisis in January – as the credit repayments pile up and the cost of living crisis continues to bite.”

People should speak to their provider immediately if they are missing or struggling to afford essential payments such as energy, credit card or mortgage payments, Which? said.

Households can also visit gov.uk to find out more about the cost-of-living help and support available.

Regulators such as Ofgem and charities such as StepChange and Citizens Advice can also provide help and information.