A MUM whose son was rushed to hospital at ten weeks old with meningitis during the summer says he is back to full strength.

Ellie Hardwick-Brice and Ryan Davies, from Caerphilly, welcomed their fourth son in March but faced every parent’s worst nightmare with a series of health issues.

During a family trip to Barry Island in the summer, baby Joseph was rushed to hospital after struggling to breathe and was diagnosed with meningitis.

Now, five months after the incident, Joseph has to remain on anti-seizure medication until he is three year's old.

Mum Ellie told the Argus the baby is doing great since the frightening ordeal.

Ellie Hardwick-Brice (Image: Ellie Hardwick-Brice)

Baby Joseph (centre) ready to spend his first Christmas with his three brothers. Picture: Ellie Hardwick-Brice

She said: “He’s doing really well, and we are getting there. He still has seizure medication every day, but it has been reduced.

“Thankfully he hasn’t had any seizures since he came home from the hospital and has to stay on the medication until he is three year's old.”

The family have since thanked The Ronald McDonald House for the care they received during their son's hospital stay by completing a sponsored walk.

They have future plans to raise money for the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff during the summer.

Ellie Hardwick-Brice (Image: Ellie Hardwick-Brice)

Baby Joseph when he was ten weeks old in hospital. Picture: Ellie Hardwick-Brice

The nine-month-old is seen every six months by doctors, but Miss Hardwick-Brice says the meningitis ordeal has left its impacton her.

She added: “We did a sponsored walk for Ronald McDonald house and try to support when we can. We are hoping to do something to raise money for Noah’s Ark in summer.

“I am a bit paranoid now. I am always at the doctors with him as I just worry if he gets unwell that it's going to be something worse than it is.

"Especially with that Strep A going around, it’s always a worry.”

Ellie Hardwick-Brice (Image: Ellie Hardwick-Brice)

Baby Joseph is now nine months and ready for his first Christmas with family. Ellie Hardwick-Brice.

The family are now preparing for baby Joseph’s first Christmas with him back at full health.