Bob Dylan has been offered a cameo on Coronation Street by an ITV producer after the musician shared in a recent interview that he watched the soap.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Dylan revealed what he had been watching recently.

He said: “Coronation Street, Father Brown and some early Twilight Zones. I know they’re old-fashioned shows but they make me feel at home.

“I’m no fan of packaged programmes or news shows. I never watch anything foul-smelling or evil."

Dylan also revealed he had been enjoying Father Brown and early episodes of The Twilight Zone (Image: Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG)/PA)

In response to the producer Iain MacLeod told The Daily Telegraph that Dylan could come on the show if he liked and was amazed he watched it.

He said: “To hear that Bob Dylan is a Coronation Street viewer blows my mind.

“I would absolutely love the idea of him turning up in the Rovers Return one night.

“Maybe we could write in an open mic night and a mysterious singer could roll in out of the Manchester rain and do a turn.”

Dylan released his self-titled debut album in 1962, two years before the first episode of Coronation Street aired.

MacLeod added: “Both he and Coronation Street established their reputations in the 1960s, both have championed working-class voices and causes, both tell stories with a particular sensibility and sense of humour.”