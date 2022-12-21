A DAREDEVIL YouTuber has uploaded a nail-biting video of himself paddleboarding across a 126-foot high aqueduct in North Wales.

Ally Law is a social media influencer who has over 320,000 subscribers on YouTube, as well as the same amount of followers on Instagram (Mrallylaw).

*Warning imbedded video contains strong language*

The 25-year-old, who is from Southampton, recently shared footage of him crossing Llangollen's Pontcysyllte Aqueduct via a paddleboard.

The fearless Ally paddles across the iconic landmark in just a pair of shorts and socks in the midst of the typical cold north Wales weather, which hit as low as two degrees while filming.

During the video uploaded on Monday, December 19, Ally almost falls off the board several times and shouts 'oh no' repeatedly as he treads close to the edge of the aqueduct.

The footage also captures a 'first-person' view of the experience via a GoPro which is attached to Ally's head during the ride.

You can watch the footage via Ally's YouTube page here: https://youtu.be/6bwix5b-Jjc

He also adds: "I either go in and get hypothermia, or I go overboard and fall about a hundred feet."

Although paddleboarding across the aqueduct is not illegal, the Canal and River Trust charity in Wales previously launched a "PontySafety" campaign to stop the dozens of people who have attempted it.

A statement on the Canal and River Trust website from engagement manager Ani Sutton reads: "As a stand-up paddle boarder myself, I know how easy it is to get blown over or off course. The aqueduct has its own micro climate, with sudden gusts of wind.

READ MORE:

"Anyone who stands up on a paddle board across the aqueduct, with no safety railings, is taking crazy risks. We ask everyone to get off their board and walk along the towpath, towing their paddle board in the water behind them. The canal is a great place for enjoying both cycling and stand up paddle boarding - we just want people to be safe and behave responsibly."

Further guidance reads: "It is fine to paddle board over Chirk Aqueduct, which by virtue of its historic design has better protection, but paddle boarders should dismount and tow their boards along the Pontcysyllte and through the two tunnels.

"Canoeists are allowed to paddle along both aqueducts and, when wearing a head light, through both tunnels. Cyclists are requested to dismount and walk their cycles along all aqueduct and tunnel towpaths."