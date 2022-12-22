POLICE have released the picture of a man who carried out a “prolonged and persistent” assault on a woman when he turned up uninvited at her home, on her birthday.

Nicky Hall, 34, was jailed last Friday after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, breaching a restraining order, criminal damage, and possession with intent to supply the Class-C drug Valium.

The court heard how, once inside his victim's home, Hall became “increasingly agitated” and then attacked the woman, grabbing her and “slamming” her to the floor, before lifting her up “off her feet” and punching her in the face, “bursting blood vessels in her eye”.

His “incredibly scared” victim retreated to her bedroom, while Hall stayed in her home “drinking and taking drugs”.

The next day, he accused her of stealing his property, and started “wrecking” her home.

Hall was in breach of a restraining order against his victim when he carried out the offences. Judge Williams said the defendant had committed eight previous breaches of the same order.

Hall, whose address was given to the court as Conway Croft, Newport, has 24 previous convictions for 59 offences, and is currently serving a 54-week prison sentence at HMP Cardiff.

The judge was told Hall’s previous offences included a 2017 charge for committing grievous bodily harm with intent “to a police officer during the course of his arrest”.

At sentencing, Hall's defence barrister said his client “wants to make changes” and address “the root cause of his behaviour”.

Hall was given a 36-month sentence, which will begin at the end of his current prison term.