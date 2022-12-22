RSPCA’s longest staying dog in Wales has finally found his forever home.

Before arriving at RSPCA’s Newport Animal centre six-year-old Charlie had never worn a collar or been for a walk.

When Charlie first arrived at the Newport rehoming centre, he was so nervous that he wouldn’t leave his kennel for weeks.

A happy and healthy Charlie (Image: RSPCA)

Charlie was rescued from a dilapidated Welsh barn along with 44 others in January 2021- he was the only one from the group that had yet to find a home.

New owner Bethan Davies from Brecon made numerous trips to the rehoming centre to visit Charlie to build up a bond, he also had ‘days out’ at her house so that he could become familiar with his new surroundings.

Bethan said. “I’m really proud of the progress Charlie’s made; he’s a different dog to the one that came home with us initially.

Charlie in the run down barn (Image: RSPCA)

“There’s still a long way to go, but he’s a much more confident lad now.

“He’s made lots of doggy friends and is becoming happier and more at ease when meeting new people.

“When he was first settling in, he didn’t want to leave my side, but I’ve noticed he’s becoming more confident spending time in different areas of the house without me and doesn’t feel the need to follow me around everywhere anymore.

“It’s been hard work at times, and there have been a few little wobbles along the way, but I’m so proud of what he’s achieved so far.”

Charlie shares his home with his new canine companions, Lily a collie and Del a basset hound.

Charlie had been at the RSPCA's Newport Animal Centre since January 2021. Picture: RSPCA (Image: RSPCA)

Hayley Moorey, the centre’s behaviour, and welfare advisor who, along with other centre staff, spent many months rehabilitating Charlie, said: “Like the rest of the dogs in the barn, he’d experienced very little human contact; he’d never gone outside, worn a collar or been on a walk, so his transformation has been quite incredible.

“Because of his background, he understandably needed a specific type of home, somewhere fairly rural and quiet with a large secure garden where he could get used to different noises slowly and do things at his own pace.

Charlie leaving Newport for the final time (Image: RSPCA)

“His sociable nature also meant we were ideally looking for someone that had other dogs who Charlie could learn and gain confidence from.

“We knew that finding a home that met all of these requirements might take some time, but we sensed that Charlie wanted more from life and we were determined to do everything we could to give him the happy ending he deserved.