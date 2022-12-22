AN IRISH TikToker has gone viral following his hilarious attempts at pronouncing some North Wales place names.

The video posted on December 5 by James Doyle (Aka Jamesdoylefitness) has been viewed over 500,000 times.

James, who hails from Westmeath in the Republic of Ireland, has over 446,000 followers on the social media platform.

In the hilarious 55-second long footage, he attempts to pronounce the names of places likes Llangower, Llanuchwllyn and Llangollen.

READ MORE: WATCH: Moment daredevil YouTuber paddleboards across North Wales landmark

However, it doesn't exactly go to plan.

The video, which you can view below, begins with James telling his followers "I'm an Irishman in Wales and this is my attempt to pronounce Welsh place names."

*The video below contains language which some viewers may find offensive*

He then continues on his brave quest of pronunciation and has a go at pronouncing further locations like Betws-Y-Coed, Plas Isaf and Cynwyd.

He saves one of the best for last however as he attempts to have a go at saying 'Owain Glyndŵr' while stood next to the statue of the great Welsh hero in Corwen.

The video was met with thousands of comments, some commending James for having a go and others which, predictably, are not so kind.

One user wrote: "You can butcher all of the name places. But pronouncing Owain Glyndŵr incorrectly is an act of war!"

Another added: "I'm fluent in Welsh and this has me in stitches, great effort though!"

A third said: "I live in North Wales [with] my London-born husband. This is exactly how he pronounces these places."