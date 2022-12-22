A DRINK driver was warned he faces years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to killing a close friend in a road crash.

Ricky Davies, 29, from Caerphilly, admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of 18-year-old Dafydd Hughes following a collision in Monmouthshire.

The Abertysswg teenager died following a crash on the B4235 Usk Road, Shirenewton, near Chepstow, on Sunday, May 8.

Davies also admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Graham Leader, dangerous driving, drink driving with 152 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, driving without insurance and driving without a licence in a Ford Focus.

Marian Lewis, representing the defendant, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The victim was a very close friend of his.”

Davies sustained “serious injuries” in the collision and continues to receive medical treatment, she added.

He has “limited” previous convictions, the court was told.

Davies’ sentence has been adjourned to February 3 next year.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd Clarke, told him: “It will be an immediate custodial term and it will be a sentence of some length.”

The defendant, of Aneurin Terrace, Rhymney, was granted conditional bail after being made subject to an electronically monitored curfew between 6pm and 7am.

After Mr Hughes died, his family released a tribute to him.

They said: “We as a family are truly heartbroken.

“Dafydd had just turned 18, he had his whole life ahead of him.

“He was a very kind and loving boy who worshipped his family.

He was a good friend to many people and had that little something about him.

“If you only met him for a minute, he would touch a place in your heart.

“Dafydd made the most of his life and was always smiling.

He loved fishing and going to dog shows. He was a proper boy.

“Dafydd was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew and dear friend and will be greatly missed.”

Mr Hughes was travelling in a Focus that collided with a Peugeot 5008 SUV at around 1.30pm that day.