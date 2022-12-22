Enquiries are ongoing into the three-vehicle crash in Caerphilly that left two drivers in hospital.

Two drivers were taken to hospital on December 7 after a crash on A468 between St Cenydd Comprehensive and the Ceder Tree roundabout.

The crash involved three vehicles: a blue Citroen car, a Ford transit van and a heavy goods vehicle.

Gwent Police have confirmed that enquiries are still ongoing, and the injured people have been released from hospital.

No arrests have been made.

At the time officers attended the scene alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.