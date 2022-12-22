A DRINK driver has admitted stealing a JCB digger, smashing it into a house and two cars and assaulting a woman.

Mark Holmes’ shocking actions at Woodfield, Blackwood, were captured on camera and showed the moment the digger crashed into the house and vehicles.

Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox​

Footage filmed by stunned onlookers shows the JCB running into a Ford Focus on the driveway of the house, almost flipping it over with its bucket.

The driver can be seen holding a mobile phone behind the wheel of the digger on November 8.

Holmes, 55, of Brynheulog Street, Penybryn, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to a number of offences during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today.

He admitted aggravated vehicle taking, battery, dangerous driving, three counts of criminal damage and drink driving with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

His barrister Harry Baker asked for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of a report.

Sentence was listed for January 12 next year.

Holmes, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody.

The judge, Recorder Mark Cotter KC, warned him all sentencing options would be open when he returns to court in the new year.