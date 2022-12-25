BABIES from all over Gwent are celebrating their first Christmas today, and here we bring you just a small selection of them.

Is there a little one in your family celebrating Christmas for the first time this year? Tell us all about them using the form at the bottom of this article.

South Wales Argus: Mabel Ella, nine months, of Newport

Mabel Ella, nine months, of Newport.

South Wales Argus: Kohen-Lee Grainger, nine months, looking Christmassy

Kohen-Lee Grainger, nine months, looking Christmassy.

South Wales Argus: Hudson Jay Grainger is just weeks old

Hudson Jay Grainger is just a few weeks old.

South Wales Argus: Quinn-Mari Marlene Short is three months and loves the Christmas lights and decorations

Quinn-Mari Marlene Short is three months old and loves the Christmas lights and decorations.

South Wales Argus: Jordell Pewtner, who was born in October, will be celebrating his first Christmans with mum Stacey Greenhill, and dad Jorell Pewtner

Jordell Pewtner, who was born in October, will be celebrating his first Christmas with mum Stacey Greenhill, and dad Jorell Pewtner.

South Wales Argus: Baby Arthur Jay Tapsell will be celebrating his first Christmas with parents Sophie and Sam

Baby Arthur Jay Tapsell will be celebrating his first Christmas with parents Sophie and Sam.

South Wales Argus:

Kelly Clay sent in this picture of Archie and Albert Mckinley who will be celebrating their first Christmas as brothers Archie is two and and Albert is 11 months.