BABIES from all over Gwent are celebrating their first Christmas today, and here we bring you just a small selection of them.

Is there a little one in your family celebrating Christmas for the first time this year? Tell us all about them using the form at the bottom of this article.

Mabel Ella, nine months, of Newport.

Kohen-Lee Grainger, nine months, looking Christmassy.

Hudson Jay Grainger is just a few weeks old.

Quinn-Mari Marlene Short is three months old and loves the Christmas lights and decorations.

Jordell Pewtner, who was born in October, will be celebrating his first Christmas with mum Stacey Greenhill, and dad Jorell Pewtner.

Baby Arthur Jay Tapsell will be celebrating his first Christmas with parents Sophie and Sam.

Kelly Clay sent in this picture of Archie and Albert Mckinley who will be celebrating their first Christmas as brothers Archie is two and and Albert is 11 months.