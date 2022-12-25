The theme for this week's was 'What Christmas means to me' and what a lovely selection of pictures were supplied by members of our camera club.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Nativity: Spotted in New Inn. Picture: Wayne Barham
Tree: Willow in the Christmas mood in New Inn. Picture: Fatma Richards
Robin: Photographer Matthew John Morris said this image reminds him to Christmas
Merry: Getting into the festive spirit. Picture: Emily Jo
Decorations: Enjoying Christmas with Oscar. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
Yum: Rowles Annette Natalie is looking forward to a family gathering and a turkey dinner on Christmas day
Tradition: Photographer Kate Thomas said Christmas is always about family, making memories and Christmas jumpers
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here