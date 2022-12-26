THE big day might have been and gone, but there's still plenty more festive fun to had. And what better way to keep the fun going than by getting your family and friends together and enjoying a festive panto together at a local theatre.

There are plenty of great shows you’ll want to see (oh yes you will!).

Here is a guide of some of the shows being performed locally.

Robin Hood – The Riverfront Panto, Newport:

After a two-year hiatus The Riverfront’s panto in Newport is back.

Robin Hood is on show until Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Robin Hood on stage (Image: Newsquest)

Robin Hood on stage.

Tickets for adults are £25 whilst children and disabled customers are £23.

Peter Pan on Ice – ICC Wales

Visitors can take a journey to Neverland and see the boy who never grew up take to the ice this festive period.

The show features an array of ice skating, flying and special affects to entertain the whole family.

Tickets start from £18. Performances run until New Year's Day.

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs - New Theatre, Cardiff

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs is being brought to life at the New Theatre in Cardiff.

The star-studded line-up includes rugby player Gareth Thomas, Steps’ Ian 'H' Hawkins and Coronation Street’s Sian Reeves.

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (Image: Newsquest)

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs.

The show is on twice a day until Sunday, January 8.

Jack and The Beanstalk - Blackwood’s Miner Institute

Jack and The Beanstalk is this year’s panto at Blackwood’s Miner’s Institute.

Outside Blackwood's Miner's Institute (Image: Newsquest)

Outside Blackwood's Miner's Institute

The pantomime is directed by and stars the legendary by Owen Money, while Victoria George-Veale is Jack Trott and Caitlin Ware is Princess Apricot.

The show runs until Friday, December 30.

Robin Hood – Congress Theatre, Cwmbran:

Rainbow Valley Production's 2022 pantomime Robin Hood is coming to the Congress Theatre.

A show for all the family, it's on until Friday, December 30.