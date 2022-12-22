Winter has well and truly arrived, with temperatures dropping rapidly recently.

Please check in on your elderly and vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.

There are numerous businesses around the borough which are supporting the local communities during this challenging energy crisis.

The Fisherman’s Rest pub in Bedwas has kindly opened it’s doors to anyone who is feeling lonely or cold, with no need to purchase anything. The heating is always on, there is a nice warm fire and they have TVs and games to be played.

Llanciach Fawr in Nelson is serving as a warm hub every Tuesday evening, with hot bowls of soup, tea and coffee being served free of charge.

Caerphilly Miners Centre is operating as a warm hub on Friday December 23 and Friday December 30 between 9.30am and 12.30am.

Asda stores nationwide have also extended their deals for kids to at for £1 all day, every day and over 60s to purchase soup, a roll and unlimited hot drinks for £1.

My office will be closed from Friday December 23 and will reopen on Tuesday January 3.

If you need urgent support, the following contacts may be useful:

Caerphilly Council emergency line (out of hours) - 01443 875500

Caerphilly Borough Mind (mental health support) – 01443 816945

Samaritans - 115 123

Gwent Police (non-emergency) – 101 (emergency) - 999

Shelter Cymru (homelessness support) - 08000 495495

Wishing everyone a safe and peaceful Christmas.