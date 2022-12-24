PEPSI, a pure black domestic short hair cat, is looking for a new home.

Pepsi, who was born in July 2015, is currently being cared for by All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Pepsi came into us on December 5, 2022 due to the other cat in the home not accepting him and he was sadly pushed outside.

"We have been told that Pepsi was very nervous and wary around the other cat but seems fine with others that are not a threat to him.

"Pepsi also lived with a dog in his previous home with no issues.

"He has seen dogs at our local vets and has not reacted.

"Pepsi is a very quiet, friendly boy who is looking for a calm home.

"Pepsi does not take long to come around if he is in the right environment. Pepsi enjoys a head scratch and says hello to us everyone morning."

The spokesman said: "Pepsi had a nasal polyp removed in November 2020. This has caused him no further problems but adopters must be aware of this."

He could be homed with a family as long as the children are aged over nine.

He could potentially live with another calm, friendly cat.

Pepsi could potentially live with a dog - but only if the dog has lived with a cat in the household before or has been known to be 100 per cent trusting around a cat.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/