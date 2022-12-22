Live

Heavy traffic in both directions on the M4 at Newport

By Tom Moody

  • - There are delays on the M4 in both directions around Newport.
  • - Eastbound traffic is queuing from High Cross and the A48(M).
  • - Westbound, there are queues from between the Brynglas Tunnels and the Coldra.

