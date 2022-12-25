HERE are some more pictures of pets around Gwent all dressed up for Christmas.

If you would like to send us a picture of your pet in the Christmas mood click the link below and we will do the rest.

Ian Flintham, of Crosskeys, sent in this picture of Charlie about to have his walk in Waunfawr Park.

Shannon Southgate, of Blaenavon, shared this picture of Ruth and Alan patiently waiting for Santa.

Olivia Jenkins, of Cwmbran, sent in this picture of Jiggy enjoying his second Christmas since being adopted from RSPCA Newport.

Kirsty Duggan, of Newport, shared this picture of Rocco, 10.

Les Morgan, of Ebbw Vale, sent in this picture of Bryn all ready for Christmas.