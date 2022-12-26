Christmas sees our communities coming together across Torfaen.

As a local resident, that is something I’ve always enjoyed and which I value more than ever since being elected to represent my home seat.

Of course, in the last two years, the Covid-19 pandemic impacted on many local events. For me, that’s certainly emphasised their value as something that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

So I was more than happy to brave a rainy walk to Carols Under the Arch last Sunday evening. I was nervous that, having not been held since 2019, the numbers for the service would have been down on previous years.

I needn’t have worried! Local people turned out in great numbers despite the weather, and there was some particularly enthusiastic singing from children I recognised from Garnteg Primary School and Ysgol Bryn Onnen!

Thank you to Pastor John Funnell, Noddfa Church, Cllr Giles Davies and all involved in putting on a much-loved community carol service.

Carols Under the Arch may be a unique setting under the Big Arch, but it’s just one of many community events I’ve been delighted to attend this Christmas season.

I was pleased to attend St Cadoc’s Church in Trevethin for their carol service, to travel with Santa on the Blaenavon Heritage Railway and to visit Santa’s Grotto at Pontymoile Basin with the Bridge 46 to Five Locks canal group.

Those groups are prime examples of the excellent work done by volunteers in our communities – people giving up their time to make our community a better place to live, or to help others. There are many groups across Torfaen doing that, from Friends of Parks groups to church and community groups.

Often led by hardworking local councillors, they help improve our local environment, tackle social isolation, help others in need and support those struggling to get by in these difficult times. For me, that is an essential part of the Christmas spirit.

I hope all South Wales Argus readers have a restful and enjoyable Christmas. I look forward to working with many of you in 2023 for our communities.

I wish you all a happy, healthy 2023, hopefully with a change in government at a UK level to one that will play its role in bringing better, fairer times for all.