The most complained about TV shows and events of 2022 have been revealed by Ofcom.

The UK's independent communications regulator for TV, radio and more announced 36,543 complaints and 9,500 issues this year.

Ofcom also completed 74 broadcast standards investigations and found in 66 of these cases that its rules had been broken.

The number of complaints returned to pre-Covid levels, the regulator explained, following a record-breaking year of 173, 132 complaints in 2021.

It is important to note that this number does not include complaints about the BBC's programmes which are initially handled by the broadcaster.

What was the most complained about TV moment of 2022?

Love Island's 'movie night' episode from the 2022 series was this year's most complained about TV event with a staggering 2,630 complaints.

Many viewers noted the “alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa” as their reason for the complaint.

The reality TV show contestants were seen watching video clips from the time that the boys and girls were separated during the show's infamous Casa Amor segment.

The episode became heated when contestant Luca Bish expressed his frustration after claiming one of the clips showed his then-partner Gemma Owen flirting with new boy Billy Brown.

However, the broadcasting watchdog has since concluded that no formal investigation was needed because of how the behaviour was put into context.

It's not the only time that ITV's popular dating show appears in the top 10 most complained about shows either.

The reality series which was hosted by Laura Whitmore, appears on the list in both fourth and seventh place following complaints of further bullying and misogynistic attitudes.

Other TV moments that appeared in this year's list include former Health Secretary Matt Hancock's appearance on ITV's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

His inclusion in this year's lineup sparked 1,890 complaints between November 6-27.

Matt Hancock's appearance actually made the list twice with 627 viewers objecting to alleged bullying behaviour against him during an episode that aired on November 13.

Meanwhile, other programmes that featured on the list include Channel 4's Friday Night Live and Channel 5's Jeremy Vine.

Ofcom reveals most complained about TV shows of 2022

Here are the top 10 most complained-about TV shows in 2022 and the TV moments which sparked outrage from viewers at home.

The complaint period ranges from January 1 to December 19, 2022.

1. Love Island, ITV2, July 17 - complaints related to alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa.

2. I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, ITV, November 6-27- viewers objected to the inclusion of Matt Hancock in the series.

3. Friday Night Live, Channel 4, October 21 - complaints related to a performance by Jordan Gray.

4. Love Island, ITV2, July 19 - complaints related to alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa.

5. Good Morning Britain, ITV, February 15 - complaints related to comments made by Richard Madeley about death threats made to Keir Starmer.

6. Jeremy Vine, Channel 5, January 25 - viewers complained about a health consultant’s inaccurate statement about numbers of unvaccinated people in hospital with Covid-19.

7. Love Island, ITV2, July 18 - complaints related to alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour by some contestants in the villa.

8. I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, ITV, November 13 - viewers objected to bullying behaviour against Matt Hancock.

9. FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Argentina v France, ITV, December 18 - complaints related to politicised comments from Gary Neville.

10. Sky News, Sky News, September 10 - a Justice for Chris Kaba walk was reported as people were on their way to pay tribute to the late Queen. Ofcom is investigating whether this breached its rules on due accuracy.

Following the publication of Ofcom's 2022 report, Adam Baxter, Director of Standards and Audience Protection said: "People complain to us for a host of different reasons, and, for Ofcom, complaints are a vital barometer for how audiences think and feel.

"2022’s list of most complained about programmes is, once again, dominated by reality TV – in particular ITV’s Love Island and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Given the large viewing figures, and the headlines and conversations created by these shows – both online and offline – it is not surprising to see them topping our chart.

"People might think that because a programme has prompted a high number of complaints it must automatically mean our rules have been broken. But that’s not the case.

"We carefully assessed complaints about both of these programmes and found that neither warranted further investigation under our rules."