A Caldicot pub has reopened after a six-figure transformation.

The Cross Inn pub on Newport Road, Caldicot has been renovated on the inside and outside to provide a relaxing and cosy spot for its visitors.

The pubs makeover costed £204,000.

Outside the refurbished pub (Image: Leisure PR and Communications)

Andy Owen and Ceri Evans who have been at the Cross Inn since 2017 remain at the heart of the pub.

Andy said: “I am over the moon with the pub’s new look, and I am so excited about this new chapter.

“The transformation has been stunning and I cannot wait to show our guests, old and new, around.”

The new refurbishment includes a new pool table, illuminated dart boards and gaming machines.

The transformation of the pub costed £204,000 (Image: Leisure PR and Communications)

Sky Sports and BT Sport has also been added to the pubs multiple televisions.

Ceri said: “Everybody knows us for our jampacked entertainment and live music schedule and I cannot wait to build on this.

“We have got lots of exciting plans in the pipeline, including karaoke nights and charity fundraisers.

“Keep an eye on our website and social media for more details coming soon.”

The pub is now part of Craft Union Pub company who are the current holder of the Best Community Pub Operator.

The Cross Inn celebrated its reopening with a festive-themed launch party on Saturday 17 December.