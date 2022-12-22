A nutritionist has issued a warning over the 'dangerous' TikTok trend that sees users eating like a lion.

The viral social media trend involves users consuming only salt, water and red meat for a month.

The 'Lion Diet' gained momentum after some of the diet's participants shared the apparent benefits they have experienced including relief from headaches and insomnia and an improvement in their mood.

However, Goldster nutritional therapist and eating psychology coach, Claudia Le Feuvre, has urged users "to skip out trying this trend".

Ms Le Feuve has appealed to those tempted by the apparent "easy and good solution for people with IBS".

Speaking about the restrictive diet, Ms Le Feuve said: " Beef is a very low allergenic food so while the lion diet might feel like an easy and good solution for people with IBS, underlying food intolerances, and inflammation triggered by the food allergens. it is not a long-term or healthy solution.

The expert nutritionist also explained that the biggest risk with the trend is that participants will not be enjoying a well-rounded diet.

She explained: "The biggest risk is that if you're only eating beef, you are missing out on other nutrients like healthy fats, fibre and all the vitamins and minerals from fruit and vegetables. In the long run, you could develop a significant nutrient deficiency.

Although users are seeing short term improvements, Ms Le Feuve noted: "We don’t know the long-term consequences of this diet, but we know that salt is not helpful for fluid retention and blood pressure, so I wouldn’t recommend people to try out this trend.

"I understand that people are doing it because it provides temporary relief from some of their symptoms, but there are far more superior ways of identifying and addressing underlying food intolerances and what the triggers are."

Possible long term effects from the TikTok Lion diet trend

The eating psychology coach also identified some of the long-term results and consequences of the diet.

They could include:

halitosis (bad breath)

piles

high cholesterol

constipation

haemorrhoids

very low energy (because they’re missing a lot of the fibre and good nutrients from carbohydrates).

Ms Le Feuve has also encouraged those who are still unsure about the diet trend to speak to their GP and ask them if they have a dietician or nutritionist that they work with.