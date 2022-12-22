A TEENAGER who was high on drink and drugs killed a golfer after punching him when they were both on a night out.

Morgan Wainewright hit stranger Andrew Nicholas following a “hostile confrontation” between the two in Monmouth town centre during the early hours of the morning.

The victim, from Poole, Dorset, died after he suffered a brain injury and heart attack when he fell back and struck his head on the pavement.

Morgan Wainewright

Mr Nicholas, 43, had been visiting Wales with friends while they were on a golfing trip.

Wainewright had been drinking heavily, taken cocaine and ketamine and was “very wound up” that night, Newport Crown Court was told.

James Wilson, prosecuting, said: “One witness described the defendant as ‘wanting to fight anyone of any age – he was looking for trouble.’”

Andrew Nicholas

The two men met by chance on Monnow Street where dozens of people congregated at around 1am on Saturday, June 26 when the pubs had closed.

Wainewright had been asked to leave the Kings Head Wetherspoons bar after he was involved in an argument with others about a disputed bill at a restaurant they had earlier visited.

The defendant was then involved in a punch-up when a group of drinkers from Newport and Monmouth fought each other in the town centre.

The victim, who had been in the Green Dragon pub, had gone with a friend to a kebab shop when their paths crossed.

“The defendant assaulted Mr Nicholas who was deliberately punched and he immediately fell to the ground,” Mr Wilson said.

“He was hit to the right side of the chin and hit his head on the floor.

“Mr Nicholas never regained consciousness.”

He died four days later after being taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Footage of the fatal blow was captured on CCTV and there were sobs from the public gallery when it was played to the court.

Wainewright was described as being “upset” at the scene and handed himself in to the police an hour after the assault.

In a victim impact statement, the victim’s mother Karin Nicholas said: “He was the most caring son a mother could have wished for.

“Andrew was loved and respected by so many.

“He could be described as a perfect gentleman.

“Flags were flown at half-mast at many golf clubs.”

She added: “No family should have to suffer in this horrendous manner.”

The defendant, who has since turned 20, of Mid Summer Way, Monmouth, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He had one previous conviction for drug driving.

Sarah Jones, KC, representing Wainewright, said Mr Nicholas’ death was “unnecessary and tragic”.

She added that the victim should still be alive and making Christmas plans with his family.

His barrister said: “The defendant has told me, ‘I’m ashamed of my behaviour – I will have to live with what I’ve done.’”

Judge Daniel Williams told Wainewright: “You involved yourself in a hostile confrontation.

“At so many points during this evening, this outcome, this terrible outcome, could have been avoided.

“Mr Nicholas was a cherished son, a prized brother and uncle whose loss is an unending agony for those who feel it so keenly.”

The defendant was sent to a young offender institution for four years.