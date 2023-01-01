IN JUNE 2003 King Charles - then the Prince of Wales - visited Nash in Newport, along with Prince William.

Here is a selection of pictures from that visit.

The then-Prince of Wales and Prince William DJing with David 'Floyd D' Floyd during their visit to a new day centre for the homeless in Nash

Then-Prince Charles and Prince William at the homeless centre

Wellwishers welcomed the two

Prince William arrives in Nash

Prince Williams chats to Cllr Laura Buchanan as he arrives in Nash

King Charles - then the Prince of Wales - arrives in Nash with his son Prince William

Prince William presented with a bouquet of flowers as he arrives in Nash

Wellwishers wait for the royal party on Malpas Road

(L-R) Marlene Flagg, Sue Murphy and Jane Laurie wait for the royal party on Malpas Road

