IN JUNE 2003 King Charles - then the Prince of Wales - visited Nash in Newport, along with Prince William.
Here is a selection of pictures from that visit.
The then-Prince of Wales and Prince William DJing with David 'Floyd D' Floyd during their visit to a new day centre for the homeless in Nash
Then-Prince Charles and Prince William at the homeless centre
Wellwishers welcomed the two
Prince William arrives in Nash
Prince Williams chats to Cllr Laura Buchanan as he arrives in Nash
King Charles - then the Prince of Wales - arrives in Nash with his son Prince William
Prince William presented with a bouquet of flowers as he arrives in Nash
Wellwishers wait for the royal party on Malpas Road
(L-R) Marlene Flagg, Sue Murphy and Jane Laurie wait for the royal party on Malpas Road
