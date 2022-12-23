Enquiries are ongoing to track down a driver who failed to stop at the scene of a crash on Malpas Road.
The crash involved three cars in Newport at around 9pm on December 18.
Gwent Police are currently trying to trace the driver.
The incident caused Malpas Road to be closed and diversions were in place at the time.
No one involved received life threatening injuries.
