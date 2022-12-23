A hair salon has been forced to permanently close just before Christmas.

Guy Christian salon on Monmouth Walk, Cwmbran, will close for good tomorrow, December 24, after seven years.

The salon has struggled to recruit staff at its Cwmbran store forcing the salon to close its doors.

Guy Christian said: "We’ve had to close as we’ve been unable to recruit suitable talent in our Cwmbran salon.

"After furlough finished most of our team left leave only four stylists which doesn’t generate enough revenue to cover the running of the shop.

"We’ve therefore decided to streamline and move the team to Cardiff Capitol Centre instead."

The salon announced the closure on Facebook.

In a Facebook post Guy Christian said: “While we’ve enjoyed seven years of successful trade in Cwmbran and met some wonderful people, unfortunately, we have not been able to recruit suitable staff to join our team.

“This has made it impossible to continue to trade and we have had to take the difficult decision to close for good after Christmas.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Cwmbran for their support over the past years.”

The post was met with an slew of messages from customers.

One post, echoing many others, from customer Clare Jude said: “So sorry you’re closing you always provided an excellent service on both hair and beauty.

“Met some fabulous people. Thank you so much.”

The salon is set to relocate to their Capitol Centre salon in Cardiff on January 3 2023.