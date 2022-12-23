A man was taken to hospital after a car collided with a tree.
Police attended the scene alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment, his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
The crash occurred on Malpas Road, Newport at around 5:20pm on Saturday 17 December.
