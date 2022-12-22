A 65-YEAR-OLD man who died in a crash on Tuesday has been named.

John Benedict Laurence, from the Roath area, died after a crash involving a cyclist and a DAF lorry on Leckwith Road in Cardiff.

Paying tribute to him, Mr Laurence’s family said: “We knew him as Ben, but to many, he is fondly remembered by his nickname of 'Grunt'.

“As a family, we are deeply saddened to find out about the sudden passing of Ben. He’s had challenges all of his life but did discover happiness with his long-term partner Liz for over 30 years before she sadly passed away several years ago.

“Since then, Ben has made the most out of life, and his passion was riding motorcycles and visiting new places far and wide. He loved adventure and exploring and had so many plans which have now cruelly been taken away.

“He made many friends in his time here, and I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone when I say how missed he will be. Rest in peace, Ben.”

South Wales Police will continue to investigate the collision between a cyclist and a DAF lorry on Leckwith Road at 4pm on Tuesday, December 20.

The police are appealing for any witnesses who have not come forward or have dashcam or video footage of the incident to come forward. The quote reference is 2200424961.