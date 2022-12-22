THIS is the moment a killer and his victim square up before a fatal punch was delivered.

Morgan Wainewright, in the red top, and Andrew Nicholas were involved in a “hostile confrontation” after the pubs had shut in Monmouth town centre.

The two came into contact purely by chance and teenager Wainewright struck the stranger with a blow which led to him falling back and hitting his head.

Morgan Wainewright was locked up for four years today

The 43-year-old Mr Nicholas, from Poole, Dorset, was visiting South Wales while on a golfing trip with friends in June.

Wainewright had been involved in violence moments earlier that night when he became entangled in a punch-up between drinkers from Newport and locals.

The defendant, 19 at the time of the attack, was sent to a young offender institution for four years this afternoon.

Wainewright, now 20, of Mid Summer Way, Monmouth pleaded guilty plea to manslaughter.

Footage of the assault was played during his sentencing at Newport Crown Court.

It was released by Gwent Police.