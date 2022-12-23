Transport yourself into the beloved romantic comedy The Holiday with this Airbnb listing.

Fans of Nancy Meyers's 2006 movie will see how this quintessentially English cottage inspired Kate Winslet's character Iris's cute and cosy home.

The popular Rom Com sees Iris and Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz) swap houses after heartbreak as the two women step into each other's lives.

If you're mourning the loss of a possible Holiday sequel after both Winslet and Meyers dismissed the rumour, here's how you can live it for yourself.

Honeysuckle Cottage inspired Kate Winslet's iconic home in The Holiday (Airbnb/ Hope and Glory PR) (Image: Airbnb/ Hope and Glory PR)

Here's how you can book 'The Holiday' cottage on Airbnb

The charming cottage, named Honeysuckle Cottage, inspired researchers of the Hollywood blockbuster to recreate it brick by brick at a studio in London.

The 'Rosehill Cottage' inspiration is located in the stunning Surrey village of Holmbury Saint Mary.

With views over the surrounding Surrey hills, the quaint listing is full of character and retains its original features including an inglenook, log burner and wooden beams.

Cook up a feast with the AGA cooker or fall in love with Jude Law by the fireplace like Amanda.

The property also boasts an extensive flagstone terrace as well as an idyllic garden and lawn with hedgerows and trees.

Step into the footsteps of Kate Winslet in The Holiday with this Airbnb listing. (Airbnb/ Hope and Glory PR) (Image: Airbnb/ Hope and Glory PR)

The picturesque listing is set at the base of Holmbury Hill and close to Leith Hill which is an area of extraordinary natural beauty and wildlife.

During your stay, you can explore the historic towns of Guildford and Dorking which are less than 20 minutes away or take a day trip to London or the sea in less than an hour.

When you book a stay, you will have access to the entire property with no shortage of amenities.

And if you want to fully embrace 'The Holiday' spirit, you can book a long-term stay of 28 days or more.

Find out more and book your own movie star stay via the Airbnb website.