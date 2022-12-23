Tenby’s famous Boxing Day Swim will be finally going for gold this year.

The legendary event has been absent from the Christmas scene for two years because of the Covid pandemic, with last year’s Welsh Government regulations scuppering it with just seven days’ notice.

But this year, the fundraising swim will be back in style as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

It first took to the water in 1970 with just a handful of people as an out-of-season publicity stunt.

Over the years it has snowballed into one of Wales’ top festive attractions and is ranked in the top 10 of Britain’s barmiest seasonal swims.

The swim's stampede for the sea is an exciting sight. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The many thousands of swimmers and spectators who have enjoyed the silly spectacle over the decades have helped to raise more than £300,000 for charities and good causes.

The most recent swim, in 2019, saw around 800 brave bathers stampede down Tenby’s North Beach into the chilly water.

And this year the organisers, the Tenby Sea Swimming Association, are hoping for an even better turn-out to mark the golden anniversary.

The fancy dress theme will, of course, be Golden, with prizes on offer for the best costumes.

And after the traditional plunge at 11.30am, swimmers can warm up alongside a blazing bonfire with hot soup and admire their special commemorative medals.

The more foolish the fancy dress, the better! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The 50th anniversary Tenby Boxing Day Swim is raising money for the Tenby Memory Café, the Dai Rees Foundation, Tenby RNLI and the Paul Sartori Foundation.

Special commemorative medals will be presented to this year's brave bathers. (Image: TSSA)

Swim chairman Chris Osborne said: “We expect record crowds and swimmers for this special celebration and hope our event sponsors and local beneficiary causes are suitably supported by individuals’ fundraising sponsors.”

The event is sponsored by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Harbour Wealth Award Winning Independent Financial Planners, N.D. Toy & Partners Insurance Consultants, Milford Haven Port Authority, Princes Gate Water and Outer Reef.

Swimmers are encouraged to register and make a nominal donation and also to collect sponsorship for the event’s chosen charities or their own good causes.

For entry and sponsor form details, see www.tenbyboxingdayswim.co.uk There will also be a cash-only bucket collection on and around the beach.