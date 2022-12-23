THE family of a much-loved son, brother and uncle who was taken away from them following a senseless act of violence have paid tribute to him.

Andrew Nicholas was tragically killed during a night out in Monmouth this summer after he was punched by local teenager Morgan Wainewright.

The 43-year-old victim had been visiting the area on a golfing trip from his native Poole in Dorset when he was attacked by the defendant.

Morgan Wainewright

Mr Nicholas suffered a brain injury and a heart attack following the blow which was struck in the early hours of the morning after the pubs closed.

He died in hospital four days later.

Wainewright, now 20, of Mid Summer Way, Monmouth, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was locked up for four years at Newport Crown Court.

Mr Nicholas’ family said in a statement: “The events of June 26 that led to Andrew’s death by the actions of another will be a pain that won’t ever heal.

“The trauma and destruction it has caused to so many of us, both family and friends, won’t ever be forgotten.

“We are pleased the individual responsible has been brought to justice and sentenced for his crime.

"His actions have caused damage beyond words and no sentence will ever be long enough.

“It is some comfort that a young person with no respect, maturity, honour and with such a disregard for the life of others has through his own actions destroyed his future and is now going to serve a prison sentence and carry this label for life.

“Andrew, known as Bandy, was a loving, passionate, hardworking, caring, and compassionate person who was loved by his family and friends and adored by his nieces who miss him terribly.

“He was widely respected throughout the golf community, and it has been described by his golf club and Dorset county golf as an irreplaceable loss.

“His funeral was attended by over 300 people which shows the love and respect that he held.

“As a family we would like to thank the officers from Gwent Police, family liaison officer and the Crown Prosecution Service who have supported us from day one and their compassion, professionalism and dedication to bringing justice for Andrew will always be remembered by us all.

“We would also like to thank the officers from Dorset Police that rushed myself and my mother to Cardiff on the morning of my brother’s assault.

“We would also like to thank the staff of the intensive care unit at University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, that cared for my brother and the NHS organ donation team for helping him help others.

“Andrew’s legacy will live on through golf and we are so grateful for all the support from the management, captains, members and the professional of Knighton Heath Golf Club for all their support over the last six months and for the creation of competitions that have been agreed with the PGA and Dorset County Golf that will be played in his name.”

Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie, the senior investigation officer, said: “This is a clear case of an altercation escalating to a horrific level of violence that resulted in Andrew Nicholas suffering fatal injuries.

“The circumstances of Mr Nicholas’ death should act as a warning to others as to how a senseless act of violence can have devastating consequences.”